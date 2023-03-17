Facts

19:59 17.03.2023

Govt approves draft agreement with Slovakia on transfer of 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine – PM

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement with Slovakia on the transfer of 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The government of Slovakia today approved the dispatch of 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine. For our part, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, we approved a draft agreement necessary for the transfer of aircraft. We are working quickly and smoothly so that our military will receive new 'wings' as soon as possible," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel following the results of the Friday government session.

He also thanked Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger for supporting Ukraine.

