Facts

11:53 17.03.2023

Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

1 min read
Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross Martin Ärnlöv and Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko discussed further steps to assist victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"The Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross visited Ukraine. During the working visit, Director General of the URCS Dotsenko and Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross Ärnlöv discussed further cooperation to help the affected Ukrainian population," the URCS reported on its Facebook page.

According to Dotsenko, the URCS has been cooperating with the Swedish Red Cross for a long time. He said that Ärnlöv is in Ukraine for the first time and his visit is of an introductory nature.

"To ... see with my own eyes what is happening in Ukraine, how we work, to see the work of our volunteers in ... regions and be inspired by this for future projects," Dotsenko said.

He stressed that the damage caused to Ukraine by the military aggression of the Russian Federation requires new approaches, including from the Red Cross.

Arnlev and Dotsenko visited the settlements of Kyiv region affected by Russian aggression, met with their residents.

Tags: #sweden #urcs #dotsenko

MORE ABOUT

09:14 17.03.2023
Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

18:44 16.03.2023
URCS mobile teams provide advisory assistance in Cherkasy region communities

URCS mobile teams provide advisory assistance in Cherkasy region communities

17:15 14.03.2023
URCS helps rebuild war-damaged housing

URCS helps rebuild war-damaged housing

14:33 14.03.2023
URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

15:47 11.03.2023
URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

12:26 09.03.2023
URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

10:56 08.03.2023
URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

12:25 07.03.2023
URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

12:42 04.03.2023
Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

19:44 02.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

AD

HOT NEWS

UNEP expected to work in Ukraine for at least four years to rebuild country - Executive Director

Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Some 760 invaders killed, two tanks, 13 artillery systems, a helicopter destroyed during past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

UNEP expected to work in Ukraine for at least four years to rebuild country - Executive Director

Belgium to hand over 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine – media

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Some 760 invaders killed, two tanks, 13 artillery systems, a helicopter destroyed during past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Occupiers still trying to attack Vuhledar because of Russian Defense Ministry's competition with Wagner PMC - British intelligence

Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD