Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross Martin Ärnlöv and Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko discussed further steps to assist victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"The Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross visited Ukraine. During the working visit, Director General of the URCS Dotsenko and Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross Ärnlöv discussed further cooperation to help the affected Ukrainian population," the URCS reported on its Facebook page.

According to Dotsenko, the URCS has been cooperating with the Swedish Red Cross for a long time. He said that Ärnlöv is in Ukraine for the first time and his visit is of an introductory nature.

"To ... see with my own eyes what is happening in Ukraine, how we work, to see the work of our volunteers in ... regions and be inspired by this for future projects," Dotsenko said.

He stressed that the damage caused to Ukraine by the military aggression of the Russian Federation requires new approaches, including from the Red Cross.

Arnlev and Dotsenko visited the settlements of Kyiv region affected by Russian aggression, met with their residents.