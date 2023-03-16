Facts

21:50 16.03.2023

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

2 min read
Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

The Russian authorities have committed a wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in various regions of Ukraine, many of which constitute war crimes, according to a new report by the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine.

As noted in the report quoted at a press conference on Thursday, war crimes include attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure facilities, premeditated killings, illegal imprisonment, torture, rape and other types of sexual violence, as well as illegal displacement and deportation of children.

The Commission's evidence shows that in the areas taken under its control, the Russian authorities committed deliberate killings of civilians or persons not participating in hostilities, which is a war crime and a violation of the right to life, the UN said.

In addition, Russians have carried out attacks with explosive weapons in populated areas, which is one of the main causes of civilian casualties.

The Commission was amazed by the scale of the destruction it saw during its trips, the UN stressed.

It is also noted that the waves of attacks by the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine from October 10, 2022 can be equated to crimes against humanity.

The Commission recommends that all violations and crimes be investigated and those responsible brought to justice at both the national and international levels. It calls for a comprehensive approach to accountability, which includes both criminal liability and the right of victims to establish the truth, reparations.

To prepare the report, the Commission visited 56 localities and asked for 348 women and 247 men. The Commission's investigators inspected the places of destruction, burials, places of detention and torture, as well as the remains of weapons, having familiarized themselves with a large number of documents and reports.

Tags: #un #war #crimes

MORE ABOUT

22:12 16.03.2023
Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

21:48 16.03.2023
Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

20:45 16.03.2023
Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

20:02 15.03.2023
Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

19:48 15.03.2023
AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

19:31 15.03.2023
Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

19:13 15.03.2023
Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

22:10 13.03.2023
Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

21:39 13.03.2023
There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

19:44 13.03.2023
UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

EU to make decisions for uninterrupted supply of ammo to Ukraine – Scholz

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Latvian PM

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

AD
AD
AD
AD