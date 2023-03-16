Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

The Russian authorities have committed a wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in various regions of Ukraine, many of which constitute war crimes, according to a new report by the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine.

As noted in the report quoted at a press conference on Thursday, war crimes include attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure facilities, premeditated killings, illegal imprisonment, torture, rape and other types of sexual violence, as well as illegal displacement and deportation of children.

The Commission's evidence shows that in the areas taken under its control, the Russian authorities committed deliberate killings of civilians or persons not participating in hostilities, which is a war crime and a violation of the right to life, the UN said.

In addition, Russians have carried out attacks with explosive weapons in populated areas, which is one of the main causes of civilian casualties.

The Commission was amazed by the scale of the destruction it saw during its trips, the UN stressed.

It is also noted that the waves of attacks by the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine from October 10, 2022 can be equated to crimes against humanity.

The Commission recommends that all violations and crimes be investigated and those responsible brought to justice at both the national and international levels. It calls for a comprehensive approach to accountability, which includes both criminal liability and the right of victims to establish the truth, reparations.

To prepare the report, the Commission visited 56 localities and asked for 348 women and 247 men. The Commission's investigators inspected the places of destruction, burials, places of detention and torture, as well as the remains of weapons, having familiarized themselves with a large number of documents and reports.