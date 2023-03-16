Facts

19:44 16.03.2023

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reported on the availability of concrete results to strengthen defense and economic support for Ukraine.

“A good conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. I informed him of the situation at the front, defense of Bakhmut. We exchanged views on recent international events. As always, we have concrete results in increasing defense and economic support for Ukraine. We appreciate the unwavering position of the United Kingdom!” he said on Twitter Thursday.

