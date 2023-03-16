Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 1,040 personnel of Russian troops, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems and one aircraft during the day, the General Staff reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 16, 2023 approximately amount to: about 162,560 people of military personnel (plus 1,040) people, 3,504 tanks (plus 12) units, 6,810 armored combat vehicles (plus 11) units, 2,539 artillery systems (plus 11) units, 503 units of MLRS (plus one), 265 units of air defense equipment (plus three) units, 305 units of aircraft (plus one) units, 289 helicopters, 2,145 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 13), 907 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats ‒ 18, 5,394 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 17) units, and 257 units of special equipment," the message says.

The data is being updated.