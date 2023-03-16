Facts

20:00 16.03.2023

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Six civilians, including a foreign volunteer, suffered injuries as a result of an enemy shelling attack on the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, on Thursday.

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the Russian occupation forces twice during the day shelled the town from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems using cluster munitions.

Damages of varying degrees were caused to at least 19 houses, a school, and an enterprise.

"Despite the relative distance from the frontline, Kostiantynivka regularly undergoes enemy shelling attacks. The Russian forces tirelessly fire everything that can reach the town, thus constantly terrorizing it," Kyrylenko said.

Tags: #kostiantynivka #casualties #shelling

