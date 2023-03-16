Facts

18:44 16.03.2023

URCS mobile teams provide advisory assistance in Cherkasy region communities

1 min read
The mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided 9,700 consultations to residents of the territorial communities of Cherkasy region.

"9,700 medical consultations were carried out by specialists of the mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Cherkasy region in Drabiv, Chyhyryn, Zvenyhorodka and Monastyrysche communities," the society said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

In particular, the URCS medical teams provided 8,760 consultations to Ukrainian citizens from remote villages of the region and those living in shelters. Internally displaced persons received 940 consultations.

URCS consultations include therapeutic testing (measurements of blood pressure, blood glucose or blood oxygen saturation), recommendations for treatment or referral to a specialist, free provision of essential medicines.

