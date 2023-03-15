Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers are fighting with the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine because of their own failures on the battlefield, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

It is noted that after the effective fire defeat of the enemy's concentration areas on March 12-13, and as a result of heavy losses, the invaders are strengthening regime measures in certain settlements of Kherson region.

"Russian occupiers, as a rule, move in civilian vehicles taken from local residents. Also, on March 14, the movement of the column of occupiers towards Crimea, along with the looted property, was noted," the message says.

It clarifies that in another settlement of Kherson region, the enemy is holding counter-sabotage events. "Justifying their actions, they accuse the villagers of murdering the Russian military, whose body was found," the General Staff summed up.