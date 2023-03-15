Facts

20:02 15.03.2023

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

1 min read

The Russian occupiers are fighting with the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine because of their own failures on the battlefield, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

It is noted that after the effective fire defeat of the enemy's concentration areas on March 12-13, and as a result of heavy losses, the invaders are strengthening regime measures in certain settlements of Kherson region.

"Russian occupiers, as a rule, move in civilian vehicles taken from local residents. Also, on March 14, the movement of the column of occupiers towards Crimea, along with the looted property, was noted," the message says.

It clarifies that in another settlement of Kherson region, the enemy is holding counter-sabotage events. "Justifying their actions, they accuse the villagers of murdering the Russian military, whose body was found," the General Staff summed up.

Tags: #war #strikes #invaders

MORE ABOUT

19:48 15.03.2023
AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

19:13 15.03.2023
Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

22:10 13.03.2023
Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

21:39 13.03.2023
There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

18:45 10.03.2023
Adviser to Defense Minister: Our common task with partners is to ensure that war ends in Ukraine's territory in 2023

Adviser to Defense Minister: Our common task with partners is to ensure that war ends in Ukraine's territory in 2023

21:05 09.03.2023
Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

19:51 09.03.2023
NACP adds Italy's Buzzi Unicem to list of intl sponsors of war

NACP adds Italy's Buzzi Unicem to list of intl sponsors of war

21:15 08.03.2023
Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

21:04 08.03.2023
Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

19:37 08.03.2023
Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

LATEST

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors already have skills to provide assistance for mental disorders – Zelenska

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Occupiers have four Kalibr missiles carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD