19:25 15.03.2023

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting in Kyiv with American entrepreneur and philanthropist Lauren Powell Jobs, where, in particular, they discussed the future development of the Ukrainian IT industry.

“I had a meeting with American entrepreneur and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. We discussed the importance of preserving global unity around supporting Ukraine. I spoke about the Diia portal of public services and the special tax regime for IT companies called Diia.City,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

During the meeting, he also noted that the IT sector of Ukraine proved its stability and effectiveness during the war.

“Ukraine will continue to develop the digital industry, which has proven its resilience and efficiency during the war. And after the war, the IT industry will help to develop entrepreneurship faster, eradicate corruption and simplify interaction between citizens and government institutions,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by the magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg and journalist Anne Applebaum, Zelenskyy’s press service reported.

As Zelenskyy emphasized, it is important to create an educational model for training IT specialists that will facilitate the emergence of important technological developments for various sectors of the economy.

"Ukraine needs not only to step forward, we need to leap forward as a modern country. And you cannot leap forward without modern people, without scientists. Of course, I want to unite them, create an atmosphere where people can share their knowledge, information and create together," the President noted.

The Head of State spoke about the successful counteraction to Russian cyberattacks at the beginning of the full-scale war, as well as the further involvement of Ukrainian inventors and IT specialists in the fight against the invaders, particularly in projects related to drones.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the issue of preserving global unity around supporting Ukraine, which defends the values of freedom and democracy in the war against Russia.

