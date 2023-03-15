Facts

17:12 15.03.2023

AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

1 min read
Ukraine needs supplies of both defensive and offensive weapons from its international partners due to the high intensity of hostilities and the liberation of the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, according to the Military Media Center.

The most necessary types of weapons include missiles for HIMARS and MARS systems, 155mm shells, 120mm mines, missiles for the air defense systems, missiles for the anti-tank missile systems, aviation weapons, loitering munitions (kamikaze drones), 105mm and 125mm tank shells.

"Western weapons demonstrate greater effectiveness on the battlefield than their Soviet analogs, which are in service with the Russian army, due to better technical characteristics. This allows the Ukrainian military to spend less ammunition and at the same time achieve all the assigned tasks with less risk to life," it said on the Telegram channel.

