MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

Prime Minister of Ukraine Mateusz Morawiecki has said that MiG-29 aircraft may be delivered to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks, according to Polskie Radio 24.

Earlier, President of Poland Andrzej Duda told CNN that Poland was ready to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter aircraft and stressed that Poland wanted to do this within a broad international coalition.

Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Naď said earlier that Slovakia needed to make a decision on the supply of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, and Poland officially expressed its readiness to act jointly in the matter of sending the aircraft to Ukraine.