16:17 14.03.2023

MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

Prime Minister of Ukraine Mateusz Morawiecki has said that MiG-29 aircraft may be delivered to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks, according to Polskie Radio 24.

Earlier, President of Poland Andrzej Duda told CNN that Poland was ready to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter aircraft and stressed that Poland wanted to do this within a broad international coalition.

Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Naď said earlier that Slovakia needed to make a decision on the supply of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, and Poland officially expressed its readiness to act jointly in the matter of sending the aircraft to Ukraine.

13:12 09.03.2023
Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

16:25 18.02.2023
Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

12:05 18.02.2023
Morawiecki on F-16 aircraft transfer to Ukraine: We agree to supply different type of fighters as part of decision of NATO members

14:48 30.01.2023
Aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine in agreement with NATO countries – Morawiecki

15:47 16.01.2023
Morawiecki calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with all types of weapons

14:20 12.12.2022
Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

17:37 24.06.2022
EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

17:27 07.06.2022
Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

11:06 02.06.2022
First modular camp for IDPs in Kyiv region opened in Borodianka with participation of Polish PM

17:15 19.04.2022
Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

