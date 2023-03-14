Facts

12:51 14.03.2023

Number of people wounded in Kramatorsk after missile attack up to 7 - regional administration head

1 min read
Number of people wounded in Kramatorsk after missile attack up to 7 - regional administration head

The number of victims of the morning missile strike by the Russian invaders on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to one dead and seven wounded, head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko says.

"The Russians hit the city center with a missile, damaged nine high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, the Oschadbank building and two civilian cars. Municipal services and the police are working on the spot," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Kyrylenko reported one dead and three injured as a result of the strike, as well as six damaged high-rise buildings.

Tags: #donetsk_region

