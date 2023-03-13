Facts

22:13 13.03.2023

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

The International Olympic Committee proposes to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide and propaganda of violence, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

The IOC demanding the ‘autonomy of sport’ offers the world to voluntarily encourage RF's national teams' members for their complicity in genocide, war crimes & propaganda of violence … Alas, Bach [IOC head] isn't promoting sport, but the classic Nazi ‘triumph of the will.’ Russian this time …,” he said on Twitter Monday.

