14:50 13.03.2023

Chisinau confirms Moldovan citizenship of AFU fighter Matsiyevsky shot by Russians

Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose video of the execution by Russian invaders appeared on the Internet on March 6, was a citizen of Moldova, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has said.

"After the confirmation by the Ukrainian side of the fact that Oleksandr Matsiyevsky is the Ukrainian soldier executed by the Russian military, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the murder of a Moldovan citizen, an act that can be qualified as a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian laws," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed the strong position of Moldova, condemning Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our country remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its efforts to return the region to peace and stability," the ministry said.

