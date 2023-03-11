Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA
The government of Italy plans to hold a conference with the participation of Italian companies on April 26 dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.
"Today jointly with the G7 Foreign Ministers I announced that the Government will organize a conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine on April 26, with the contribution of Italian companies. Our commitment to peace and freedom for the Ukrainian people continues," he said on Twitter on Saturday.