Facts

15:37 11.03.2023

Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

1 min read
Commander of the Eastern Group of Forces Oleksandr Syrsky continues to work at the frontline and stays at its most difficult sections together with his units, the Ukrainian Ground Forces said on Facebook on Saturday.

"The commander constantly holds the operational situation at the frontline under control and takes necessary measures to keep Bakhmut under Ukrainian control," it said.

Pictures of Syrsky together with servicemen is attached to the post.

"The Ukrainian military give a worthy rebuff to the enemy and continue to hold the city. Forces and resources have been attracted for the defense of Bakhmut that prevent the enemy from implementing his plan, break its plans and force it to refuse to move forward," it said.

As reported on March 3, Syrsky worked with the units engaged in the defense of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The commander listened to reports on the situation in the defending town and familiarized himself with the issues of improving the defense strength of the units at the frontline.

