Adviser to Defense Minister: Our common task with partners is to ensure that war ends in Ukraine's territory in 2023

The task of Ukraine and its partners is to make sure that the war ends on the territory of Ukraine in 2023, Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak said.

"Seeing common life in European countries, when you go on business trips today, you understand its fragility and how quickly everything can change. Our common task is to make sure that this war ends on the territory of Ukraine this year," he said at Ukraine-France Forum on Friday.

The adviser to the Defense Minister said the Ukrainians have proven their ability to defeat the enemy on the battlefield, but now "partners must believe that Ukraine can and must defeat the enemy this year."

At the time of the start of the armed aggression, there were 200,000 servicemen in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, today the Ukrainian army has almost one million people.