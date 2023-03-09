State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

Some 100 Sang-Yong pickups from the Korean International Cooperation Agency were handed over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the agency's website reported on Thursday.

"These vehicles will be distributed among pyrotechnic units, mountain rescue units and operational coordination centers of the State Emergency Service," Serhiy Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service, said.

The State Emergency Service noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Republic of Korea had already transferred more than 4,000 radio stations to rescuers as humanitarian aid.