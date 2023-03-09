John Kerry could represent USA in issue of compensation for environmental damage caused by Russia

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak received support from the U.S. administration in the issue of compensation for environmental damage caused by Russian aggression.

"I have received support from Sullivan (Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States)," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

In his opinion, John Kerry (Special Envoy of the President of the United States for Climate) could represent the United States in this matter.

Earlier, Yermak proposed holding a conference in Kyiv with the participation of representatives of Ukrainian and international environmental organizations and presenting a concept for compensation for environmental damage.