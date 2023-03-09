Facts

09:45 09.03.2023

Death toll from missile fall in Lviv region reaches five people – local authorities

Death toll from missile fall in Lviv region reaches five people – local authorities

The death toll from a missile fall in Lviv region has risen to five people, the press service of Lviv Regional Military Administration said.

"The number of people killed as a result of the fall of a Russian missile in Lviv region has increased to five people. The body of a 60-year-old man was found under the rubble," the administration said

As previously reported, tonight, as a result of the fall of a Russian missile, four residents of Zolochiv district of Lviv region were killed – two men and two women.

As a result of the fall of the missile, a fire started, which destroyed three residential buildings, three cars, a garage and several outbuildings.

