17:19 08.03.2023

President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke in favor of continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18, when the term of the previous agreement comes to an end.

Zelenskyy said that the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18 is critically necessary for the whole world.

Guterres in his turn emphasized the extreme importance of continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

