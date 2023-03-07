Facts

11:28 07.03.2023

As result of Russian full-scale aggression, 464 children killed, 931 wounded – PGO

1 min read
Some 464 children were killed and 931 wounded in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression, in total 1,395 children have suffered since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine has said.

It is noted that these figures are not final. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely 446, some 273 in Kharkiv, some 123 in Kyiv, some 94 in Kherson, some 84 in Zaporizhia, some 83 in Mykolaiv, some 68 in Chernihiv, some 66 in Luhansk, some 64 in Dnipropetrovsk.

Due to massive bombardments and shelling during the year, some 3,126 educational institutions were damaged by the Russian armed forces, while 438 of them are completely destroyed.

