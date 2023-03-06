Facts

10:34 06.03.2023

Number of victims of missile attack on house in Zaporizhia increase to 13 people – Emergency Service

1 min read
The number of victims of a missile attack on a five-story building in Zaporizhia increased to 13 people as of Sunday morning, the State Emergency Service has said.

"The death toll from a missile strike that destroyed part of a residential building in Zaporizhia has risen to 13 people," the State Emergency Service said on its Telegram channel.

The department also said utility services removed more than 853 tonnes of construction debris. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service in the city of the incident provided assistance to 100 residents of the house and relatives of the victims. At night, to illuminate the place of emergency rescue operations, the employees of the State Emergency Service installed two lighting towers.

"Starting from March 2, some 251 citizens applied to the heating point deployed by rescuers," the service said in the statement.

As reported, on the night of Thursday, March 2, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia. One of the rockets hit a residential high-rise building.

Tags: #zaporizhia #missile

