15:27 04.03.2023

Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

The Russian invaders returned four Kalibr cruise missile carrier ships to combat duty in the Black Sea with a total salvo of 24 missiles, the Pivden task force reported on Facebook on Saturday.

"The enemy continues maneuvers of the ship group in the Black Sea, including increasing the number of launch vehicles. As of 13.00, four launch vehicles have already been recorded on combat duty - two surface and two underwater. The total salvo of Kalibr missiles can still reach 24," the statement says.

Also, the Pivden task force noted that along the front line, an increase in reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the invaders is recorded. "We are effectively working on them. Over the previous day, three of these were destroyed in Kherson direction," the report says.

