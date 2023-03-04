Facts

12:42 04.03.2023

Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

1 min read
Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

The presentation of the Center for Coordinating International Assistance and Reconstruction of Kyiv Region, a regional platform for partners to consolidate joint efforts to restore and renovate Kyiv region, was held, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on its official Facebook page.

The presentation of the Center was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Boiko and Vitaliy Vlasiuk, URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko and Head of the URCS Kyiv Regional Organization Ihor Prokopenko.

The URCS emphasized that the Ukrainian Red Cross Society from the first days of de-occupation has been actively involved in the restoration of Kyiv region and in providing assistance to the affected population. In particular, the URCS provided assistance to more than 90,000 temporarily displaced persons living in the region. In general, humanitarian aid amounted to 3,500 tonnes. The URCS conducted 570 psychosocial support activities for 3,500 people in Kyiv region, and 223 sessions on mine danger for 2,740 people.

"A total of 100 tonnes of slate were transferred for Vyshgorod and Brovary districts, and this is not the whole list of assistance provided," the URCS noted.

Tags: #restoration #kyiv_region #urcs

