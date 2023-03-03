Facts

21:04 03.03.2023

International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

1 min read
International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

An international center for the collection of evidence of aggression will start its work in The Hague in the summer of 2023, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"The first practical step towards this [to the creation of the Special Tribunal for Crimes of Aggression] will also be taken here. Together with Eurojust, the European Commission, and members of the Joint Investigation Group, we are creating the International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague," he said in Lviv on Friday, while opening the international conference "United for Justice".

The prosecutor general also said that it is planned to sign a relevant agreement within the framework of the Joint Investigation Team.

"We hope this center, which will collect evidence of the crime of aggression, will start its work in The Hague this summer," Kostin said.

"Today, here in Lviv, we are discussing the tribunal for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I consider this an unconditional progress and our joint achievement," he said.

Tags: #russia #investigation #hague

MORE ABOUT

21:10 03.03.2023
Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

21:07 03.03.2023
Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

14:24 03.03.2023
Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

20:42 02.03.2023
Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

20:18 01.03.2023
Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

19:08 01.03.2023
Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

17:51 01.03.2023
First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

20:41 28.02.2023
Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

20:15 28.02.2023
Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

AD

HOT NEWS

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

AD
AD
AD
AD