International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

An international center for the collection of evidence of aggression will start its work in The Hague in the summer of 2023, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"The first practical step towards this [to the creation of the Special Tribunal for Crimes of Aggression] will also be taken here. Together with Eurojust, the European Commission, and members of the Joint Investigation Group, we are creating the International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague," he said in Lviv on Friday, while opening the international conference "United for Justice".

The prosecutor general also said that it is planned to sign a relevant agreement within the framework of the Joint Investigation Team.

"We hope this center, which will collect evidence of the crime of aggression, will start its work in The Hague this summer," Kostin said.

"Today, here in Lviv, we are discussing the tribunal for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I consider this an unconditional progress and our joint achievement," he said.