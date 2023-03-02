Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first telephone conversation with newly elected Swiss President Alain Berse on Thursday.

“I had my first call with new President of Switzerland Alain Berset. Thanked for the support package worth CHF 114 million. We discussed joint projects, in which both countries are interested, and also devoted time to practical issues of implementing the Peace Formula,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.