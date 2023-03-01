Facts

19:22 01.03.2023

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

3 min read
Guaranteed Buyer State Enterprise has developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services proposals for amendments to the law on the electricity market regarding enabling it to export green electricity, head of the state-owned enterprises Artem Nekrasov says.

"For almost entire February, we actively worked together with the Energy Committee, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), and NPC Ukrenergo. We submitted our proposals for amendments to the law on the electricity market to the Rada Energy Committee, by which we proposed to grant us the right to export electricity. We agreed on the final version of the proposals last week with the regulator and Ukrenergo," Nekrasov said in an interview with the Energy Reform Internet portal.

According to him, the company expects that soon these changes will be submitted for consideration and adopted by the parliament.

Nekrasov noted that in the event of a quick adoption of the bill, Guaranteed Buyer could start exporting within a few months.

"The preparation of the secondary regulatory framework has also begun, but everyone is waiting for the final version of the law. We hope that the energy committee, the NEURC and the government will make every effort to allow us to export green electricity to the EU as soon as possible. This is a real chance to help our country in such difficult times," the head of Guaranteed Buyer said.

He noted that this issue is especially relevant in summer, when there is a certain surplus of electricity due to weather conditions. Its export is also one of the opportunities to avoid imbalances and thereby reduce the burden on the Ukrenergo tariff.

"Starting from March to September, we will again come to a situation in which the generation of green electricity will increase, Ukrenergo will limit its production due to excess, but will still pay compensation for the restriction," the head of Guaranteed Buyer explained.

At the same time, Nekrasov stressed that at the end of 2022, the Ministry of Energy developed several bills to support the renewable energy sector, including on guarantees of the origin of electrical energy produced from renewable energy sources.

"Granting the right to an enterprise to export green electricity through amendments to the legislation, together with the launch of guarantees of origin, will, firstly, allow the company to come out with a product that is in demand on European markets, and secondly, it will help relieve the burden on Ukrenergo, which compensates the size of the feed-in tariff for renewable energy generation and limits its production in case of a surplus," the head of Guaranteed Buyer explained the goals.

"We are not raising the question of increasing revenues, but of the possibility of selling electricity in volumes that have always been limited during this period, in those markets where there is demand for it," he stressed.

Nekrasov also drew attention to the fact that last year, the export of electricity, carried out after the adoption by the government of resolution No. 775 of July 7, 2022 (imposing PSO on electricity exporters), in the period of July-October 2022, allowed to attract additional UAH 2.8 billion to cover special obligations to support tariffs for the population.

Tags: #energy #electricity

