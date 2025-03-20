Interfax-Ukraine

17:25 20.03.2025

Norwegian-Finnish NAMMO to take part in building ammunition plant in Ukraine

The Norwegian-Finnish company NAMMO and one of the leading Ukrainian defense enterprises signed a joint statement on strategic cooperation in the Norwegian city of Raufoss, which includes an agreement to create a joint venture for the production of 155mm caliber ammunition in Ukraine, said Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

"Last year, Ukraine launched mass production of 155mm ammunition. Today, this is the main artillery caliber of the Ukrainian army and NATO member states. The domestic defense industry should increase their production. Today, we have significantly strengthened this direction," Smetanin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, NAMMO is one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in Europe, and the signed statement deepens the cooperation that is already ongoing, with the support of the governments of Norway and Ukraine at the bilateral level.

"I am grateful to the company's management for its willingness to cooperate with Ukrainian manufacturers... Ukraine's defense capability is the foundation of security in Europe. We continue to build the Arsenal of the Free World in Ukraine and thank all partners who are involved in this process," Smetanin summed up.

