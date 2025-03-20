Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:18 20.03.2025

Zelenskyy denies discussing issue of ownership of Ukrainian NPPs

2 min read
Zelenskyy denies discussing issue of ownership of Ukrainian NPPs
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied discussing with U.S. President Donald Trump the issue of ownership of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"They [the United States officials] want to take it [Zaporizhia NPP] from the Russians and want to invest, modernize. This is a different issue. This is an open issue. We can talk about it. But we definitely did not discuss the issue of ownership with President Trump," he said during a press conference in Oslo during his visit to Norway on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said all nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine, and this is not private property.

"Yes, we have thermal generation, there is green energy, there is a private partner there, this is absolutely clear and correct. But all nuclear energy belongs to the state of Ukraine. And the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region with the city of Enerhodar, where this occupied station is located, also belongs to the Ukrainian state. And everyone recognizes this. By the way, the IAEA recognizes it, various international institutions recognize it," the head of state said.

According to him, in a conversation with Trump, he also emphasized the illegality of resuming the operation of Zaporizhia NPP without returning it to Ukraine.

"President Trump asked me: 'What do you think about this station?' I told him that it will not work for anyone if it is not Ukrainian. This is illegal," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said he did not know whether U.S. representatives had discussed the conditions for the resumption of Zaporizhia NPP with the Russians.

Tags: #npps

MORE ABOUT

20:14 19.03.2025
USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

09:33 29.11.2024
Three operating NPPs reduce their capacity in morning due to Russian attack, one Rivne NPP power unit disconnected from grid – IAEA

Three operating NPPs reduce their capacity in morning due to Russian attack, one Rivne NPP power unit disconnected from grid – IAEA

10:27 22.11.2024
IAEA indicates damage to four NPP substations as result of Russian attack on Nov 17

IAEA indicates damage to four NPP substations as result of Russian attack on Nov 17

09:42 18.11.2024
After Russian strike, only two of nine reactors at Ukrainian NPPs operating at 100% capacity – IAEA

After Russian strike, only two of nine reactors at Ukrainian NPPs operating at 100% capacity – IAEA

18:05 13.09.2024
Energoatom detects over 100 drones, missiles near Ukraine's NPPs in less than 1 month

Energoatom detects over 100 drones, missiles near Ukraine's NPPs in less than 1 month

11:49 17.08.2024
MFA denies Russia's allegations about Ukraine's plans to use 'dirty bombs', attack NPPs

MFA denies Russia's allegations about Ukraine's plans to use 'dirty bombs', attack NPPs

14:57 19.06.2023
IAEA mission rotations takes place at all NPPs in Ukraine – inspectorate

IAEA mission rotations takes place at all NPPs in Ukraine – inspectorate

20:29 01.04.2022
Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

11:08 16.03.2022
EU concerned about growing threat to nuclear security in Ukraine – meeting with IAEA

EU concerned about growing threat to nuclear security in Ukraine – meeting with IAEA

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

HOT NEWS

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Norwegian-Finnish NAMMO to take part in building ammunition plant in Ukraine

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk, damaged by shelling in 2024, restored

Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

Poland to spend over $20 mln on Starlink for Ukraine in 2025

URCS helps evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region

AD