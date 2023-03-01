Provocations on border with Moldova possible, no critical threat for now – South Command

Provocations on the border with Moldova are possible, however, at the moment there is no critical threat, the number of Russian troops in temporarily occupied Transdniestria is not enough to open a second front, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The situation on the border with Moldova is calm and controlled by the Defense Forces. The state border is guarded by the State Border Guard Service, the defense forces ensure general interaction with an adequate response to the likelihood of those threats that are possible from that direction. Currently, they are not critical. We are talking about the likely activity of sabotage reconnaissance groups or some kind of provocation, such as shelling the state border," she said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Humeniuk also said that provocations are not excluded, however, Ukraine closely monitors the situation.

"At the moment, there is no activity on the other side of the border. The aggressor country's forces concentrated in Transnistria are not a critical force that is able to open a second front," the South Command said.

The Russian troops are unable to receive support in this area geographically, Humeniuk said.