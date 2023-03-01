Facts

16:12 01.03.2023

Provocations on border with Moldova possible, no critical threat for now – South Command

2 min read
Provocations on border with Moldova possible, no critical threat for now – South Command

Provocations on the border with Moldova are possible, however, at the moment there is no critical threat, the number of Russian troops in temporarily occupied Transdniestria is not enough to open a second front, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The situation on the border with Moldova is calm and controlled by the Defense Forces. The state border is guarded by the State Border Guard Service, the defense forces ensure general interaction with an adequate response to the likelihood of those threats that are possible from that direction. Currently, they are not critical. We are talking about the likely activity of sabotage reconnaissance groups or some kind of provocation, such as shelling the state border," she said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Humeniuk also said that provocations are not excluded, however, Ukraine closely monitors the situation.

"At the moment, there is no activity on the other side of the border. The aggressor country's forces concentrated in Transnistria are not a critical force that is able to open a second front," the South Command said.

The Russian troops are unable to receive support in this area geographically, Humeniuk said.

Tags: #border #moldova

MORE ABOUT

20:32 27.02.2023
Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

16:43 25.02.2023
Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

12:50 10.02.2023
Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

14:25 09.02.2023
Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

21:11 07.02.2023
National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

20:51 24.01.2023
Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

10:09 24.01.2023
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop procedure for crossing border by officials: Only real business trip can be reason

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop procedure for crossing border by officials: Only real business trip can be reason

16:58 05.12.2022
Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

16:43 05.12.2022
Missile falls down near Briceni in Moldova – Interior Ministry

Missile falls down near Briceni in Moldova – Interior Ministry

15:24 23.11.2022
Moldova also has massive power outages due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy system

Moldova also has massive power outages due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy system

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

LATEST

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

AD
AD
AD
AD