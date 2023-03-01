Facts

13:47 01.03.2023

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

Ukraine is strictly committed to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and refutes fake information from Russia about Kyiv's alleged preparation of a "provocation using radioactive substances," Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Russia's claim that Ukraine has received radiological material to stage a 'provocation' is fake news. Ukraine is strictly committed to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Don't be misled by Russian propaganda textbook. Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves," the spokesman said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukraine allegedly "received dangerous radioactive substances from one of the European countries through the port of Chornomorsk and is preparing provocations."

