Facts

13:22 25.02.2023

Kuleba on China’s peace plan: We disagree with at least one point

Kuleba on China’s peace plan: We disagree with at least one point

Ukraine does not agree with at least one point of the Chinese “peace plan” to end the war, but the document is still being studied, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We saw the final version of the plan last night. We agree with some of its elements. But there is at least one element that we disagree with, the one concerning ‘unilateral sanctions’. We believe that sanctions are an important tool. Overall it is an interesting document,” Kuleba said after a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

The minister stressed again that “we have to go through it from start to end and make our own conclusions."

“It's good that China has presented their position, a comprehensive view of this war,” the Foreign Minister added.

Kuleba also noted that yesterday 141 countries voted for a resolution defining the principles and key elements of how the war in Ukraine should end.

“And everything that is proposed outside of this resolution must comply with it," he said.

As reported, on February 24, China presented a “peace plan” to end the war in Ukraine, consisting of 12 points.

In the document posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first paragraph reads “respecting the sovereignty of all countries.” “Universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld,” the text reads.

“Abandoning the Cold War mentality. The security of a country should not be pursued at the expense of others. The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the second item reads.

China's other proposals include a cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of the resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine", the draft of which was submitted by 57 countries, including Ukraine.

According to the resolution, the General Assembly reiterates its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and calls for the cessation of hostilities.

The resolution also calls for an immediate end to attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and any deliberate attacks on civilian targets, including residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

China abstained from voting for the resolution.

