Facts

11:51 25.02.2023

AFU eliminates about 650 occupiers, 12 tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
During the day, the Ukrainian military killed about 650 people of military personnel of the aggressor army, 12 tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 25, 2023 approximately amount to: about 147,470 people of military personnel (plus 650) people, 3,375 tanks (plus 12) units, 6,609 armored combat vehicles (plus nine) units, 2,373 artillery systems (plus 10) units, 475 units of MLRS (plus one) unit, 247 units of air defense equipment, 299 units of aircraft, 288 helicopters (plus one) unit, 2,035 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 873 cruise missiles, 18 ships /boats, 5,235 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 11) units, 230 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message posted on Facebook reads.

It is noted that the data are being clarified.

