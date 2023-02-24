Facts

18:09 24.02.2023

Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy


Poland will ensure the treatment and rehabilitation of 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a press conference following a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv on Friday.

"I would like to highlight our cooperation on treatment and rehabilitation of our fighters. Some 2,500 our military will be able to receive such assistance," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "Poland stood with us every minute this year and will stand with us until our joint victory".

He also said that Poland is one of Ukraine's top partners in the sphere of defense.

"Poland has become one of the founders of the tank coalition. Today, we can announce that the first tanks have arrived from Poland," Zelenskyy said.

The president also expressed hope that "we will manage to overcome the tabu on an aviation coalition. It will strengthen the Ukrainian army and security of our territory."

He also said that the issue of facilitating the border procedures was discussed during the talks.

"Supply chains were built across the border. When the war broke out, these chains helped to provide everything – water, food, weapons, people. Gradually, we simplified the procedures to keep our people alive," Zelenskyy said.

