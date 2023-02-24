Facts

16:16 24.02.2023

URCS opens new directions of work over year of war – Dotsenko

Over a year of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) expanded the scope of its activities by opening new directions of work, URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"Last year, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society launched new directions of work, including construction. Thanks to the shelter construction program, around 1,000 people are currently provided with temporary housing in Lviv and Chernihiv regions," he was quoted as saying in a statement posted by the URCS on Facebook on Friday.

Dotsenko also said that the URCS supplied the communities in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Kyiv regions with 16,000 stoves, repaired over 4,000 square meters of windows, provided 35 railway stations and 20 hospitals with generators.

"In addition, more than 2,000 meters of high-voltage power lines in Kyiv region were restored, 15 kilometers of trolleybus lines were purchased and handed over to the communities in Chernihiv," Dotsenko said.

The URCS also implements the projects of financial assistance to war-affected citizens. It is about a one-time payment of UAH 1,200 to people who live in the de-occupied territories and monthly payments of UAH 900 to those who gave shelter to an internally displaced person (IDP) within the framework of the Shelter program, which is being implemented jointly with the government.

Dotsenko recalled that the URCS provided more than 10 million Ukrainian citizens over the year.

"One year ago, [Russia's] full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine began. Millions of people lost their relatives, loved ones, and homes. Millions became refugees and are starting their life all over. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine keeps growing in Ukraine day after day. In this uneasy situation the Ukrainian Red Cross has accumulated as much available resources as possible to support the Ukrainian nation. Despite regular shelling and damaged infrastructure, we made it to help more than 10 million Ukrainians. Due to powerful 24/7 work of our team, we managed to provide the most vulnerable people with the essentials and reach the places where our assistance was needed as never before," Dotsenko said.

