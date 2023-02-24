Facts

16:53 24.02.2023

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland insists on strengthening the 10th EU sanctions package.

"We are not happy with the package, it is too weak. We suggested that there be Russian products, including rubber," he said on Friday at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Morawiecki, in particular, Poland believes that there should be a place in this package for "particularly harmful Russian propagandists."

"Poland can approve this package at any time, but we want it to be wider," he said.

Tags: #sanctions

