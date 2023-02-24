Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

The President of Ukraine thanked the world community for supporting the UN General Assembly resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

"I am grateful to all the countries that endorsed the crucial UN General Assembly resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations that underline the comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," he said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

"This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine. A powerful testament to the solidarity of world community with Ukrainian people in the context of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression. A powerful manifestation of global support for Ukrainian Formula of Peace," the head of state said.