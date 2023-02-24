US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the General Assembly vote on the Ukrainian resolution "historic:" 141 countries told Russia: "Withdraw troops from Ukraine!"

So the U.S. diplomat commented on the results of the vote, which took place on Thursday during a meeting of the UN General Assembly. Seven countries voted against the resolution. "And as stated in Ukraine's resolution, these 141 countries reiterated a clear demand to Russia: withdraw and – I'm sorry: Withdraw immediately, completely, and unconditionally from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, send your troops home, and end this war," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield called the vote "really historic." "You saw one year after Russia's illegal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion into Ukraine where the countries of the world stand. We showed where we stand – with Ukraine," the U.S. ambassador said.

She said the vote "was clear." "A hundred forty-one countries voted to uplift and uphold the UN Charter. Only seven countries voted against it. A hundred forty-one countries voted for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. A hundred forty-one countries affirmed that such a peace must be rooted in the UN Charter's most fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inherent right of self-defense. A hundred forty-one countries – 141 countries – recommitted to tackling the threats to energy, finance, the environment, food insecurity, nuclear security that Russia’s war has unleashed upon the world," the U.S. Ambassador to the UN said.