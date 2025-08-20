Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Transcarpathian Food Technologies LLC is investing over UAH 43 million in the construction of a modern sports complex in the village of Velyki Komiaty (Vynohradiv community) in Zakarpattia region, head of the regional military administration Volodymyr Mykyta reported on Telegram.

He noted that the project involves the construction of a football field, stands, special premises and running tracks for athletics. The concept is based on the need to create conditions for children who study and live in the local community, as well as neighboring settlements, to play sports. The initiative will allow reaching over a thousand children of different age groups.

"This is the first such project in these territories, which is being implemented since the independence of Ukraine. The investment of Transcarpathian Food Technologies LLC in the construction is over UAH 43 million. The community has allocated a territory for the creation of infrastructure and will ensure the functioning of the Youth and Sports School with an appropriate staff of trainers," the head of the regional military administration wrote.

Transcarpathian Food Technologies LLC was founded in 2010 in Berehove, Zakarpattia region. It specializes in production of ready-made pet food, which it sells under the brands Pan Dog-Pan Cat, Miss Kis – Mister Gaff, and Carpatian Pet Food.