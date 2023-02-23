Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

The entire diplomatic team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and he personally are working to ensure that these days the "diplomatic land" under the feet of the Russians is on fire, and it will be so, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The entire diplomatic team of President Zelenskyy and he personally are working to ensure that, literally, these days, the diplomatic ground under the feet of the Russians is on fire. And it will be so. There will be decisions on powerful sanctions, there will be decisions on weapons," Kuleba said in a video address from on the sidelines of the UN, published on Facebook.

The minister said that also during the visit, he is holding meetings with some colleagues from countries supplying weapons to Ukraine to speed up this process.