Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

Finland will give Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks for demining territories as part of a new package of military assistance to Kyiv, the press service of the Finnish Defense Ministry said

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Finnish input is not expected to be large as the Leopards are important for Finland's own defence. The country has the EU's longest land border with Russia. Participation is also limited by the fact that Finland is not yet a member of NATO, the portal cites the military department's point of view, the Yle publication reported.

It clarifies that, as part of international cooperation on the transfer of armored vehicles to Ukraine, Finland will transfer three Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv for mine clearance, as well as provide training related to their use and maintenance.

As Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola said at a press conference, the tanks are designed for clearing the area, a special device is attached to their front. It is very good and necessary equipment, he said.

Savola called the decision important. He said that Ukraine needs much more support than tanks, and Finland's support for Ukraine will not waver.

The tanks will be sent as part of the 13th package of defence materiel to Ukraine. Its total amount is EUR 160 million.

The previous, January package, worth more than EUR 400 million, was the largest to date. The combined value of all defence materiel packages submitted so far by Finland is now EUR 750 million.

In turn, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson also announced his country's openness to send some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to Anadolu agency, Jonsson told journalists of the Swedish TT agency about this.

At the same time, according to him, Sweden is currently "in close contact with Germany," the manufacturer of Leopard 2 tanks, over the issue of sending tanks to Ukraine.