Facts

10:16 23.02.2023

Russia’s losses for past day amount to almost 800 people of military personnel, 16 tanks, seven artillery systems - General Staff

Russia’s losses for past day amount to almost 800 people of military personnel, 16 tanks, seven artillery systems - General Staff

The losses of the Russian Federation during the day amounted to almost 800 people of military personnel, 16 tanks and seven artillery systems, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 23, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 145,850 people of military personnel (plus 790) people, 3,350 tanks (plus 16) units, 6,593 armored combat vehicles (plus 24) units, 2,352 artillery systems (plus seven) units, 471 units of MLRS, 244 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 299 units of aircraft, 287 helicopters, 2,029 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus three), 873 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,215 motor vehicles and tankers (plus three) units, and 228 units of special equipment," the message says.

Tags: #losses

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

10:04 10.02.2023
AFU kills about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

10:20 06.02.2023
Zelensky: Russia wants to recoup its losses; we must stand firm

11:27 02.02.2023
AFU destroys 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

09:54 01.02.2023
AFU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

16:38 07.01.2023
Enemy losses about 490 personnel, two tanks, three artillery systems over day

17:26 22.12.2022
Etalon Corporation estimates damage caused by destruction of three plants in Chernihiv at EUR 30 mln

08:20 14.12.2022
Losses of Mykolaivoblenergo due to Russian aggression reach UAH 1 bln

15:58 07.12.2022
Naftogaz estimates losses in gas production due to Russian shelling of group facilities in Nov at $700 mln

12:56 10.11.2022
Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

