Russia’s losses for past day amount to almost 800 people of military personnel, 16 tanks, seven artillery systems - General Staff

The losses of the Russian Federation during the day amounted to almost 800 people of military personnel, 16 tanks and seven artillery systems, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 23, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 145,850 people of military personnel (plus 790) people, 3,350 tanks (plus 16) units, 6,593 armored combat vehicles (plus 24) units, 2,352 artillery systems (plus seven) units, 471 units of MLRS, 244 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 299 units of aircraft, 287 helicopters, 2,029 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus three), 873 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,215 motor vehicles and tankers (plus three) units, and 228 units of special equipment," the message says.