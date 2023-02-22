Yermak: There is feeling that we’re moving towards victory

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has supported the previously expressed opinion of head of the Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov about the possible victory of Ukraine in the foreseeable future.

"Budanov's forecasts are usually confirmed. There is a feeling that we are moving towards victory and the end of the war is in the air," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Speaking about the results of the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden and other negotiations with partners, Yermak said that Ukraine would receive the weapons it needs. "We will get everything we need," the head of the President's Office said.