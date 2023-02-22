Facts

16:32 22.02.2023

Russian forces change tactic in Bakhmut, infantry attack ‘wave after wave’ – Budanov

2 min read
Russian forces change tactic in Bakhmut, infantry attack ‘wave after wave’ – Budanov

The Russian occupation forces changed their tactic in Bakhmut, their infantry attack "wave after wave" using a few armored vehicles, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Everyone can see the shift to a different tactic in Bakhmut. Vuhledar was a vivid example. The infantry just attack wave after wave in Bakhmut. The artillery forces only support them, and they use only a few armored vehicles. They used armored vehicles in Vuhledar, but they were destroyed in the first hours, and after that shooting fight started," he said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

The Ukrainian intelligence chief also said that from a military perspective "we hold Bakhmut to restrain the Russian forces in this area and inflict catastrophic losses on them".

"We are exhausting them and defending our territory, which in no way can be evaluated in the context of worthy or not worthy leaving it," Budanov said.

To a question about Ukraine's serious defeats in the war, he said that Severodonetsk was one of the most painful losses.

"The first biggest defeat is a temporary defeat of Ukraine near Severodonetsk. The second one is the first stage of the war when the line near Volnovakha was broken. As for the third one, I am going to give a general answer – it is the fact that we allowed the temporary occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea back in 2014. These are our three biggest defeats, however, all of them can be corrected," Budanov said.

Tags: #budanov #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

12:38 22.02.2023
Decisive battles in war expected from middle to end of spring – Budanov

Decisive battles in war expected from middle to end of spring – Budanov

19:36 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

19:24 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

17:58 15.02.2023
AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

16:52 07.02.2023
Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

09:20 07.02.2023
Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

16:45 03.02.2023
Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

14:48 03.02.2023
Invaders’ Su-25 shot down near Bakhmut

Invaders’ Su-25 shot down near Bakhmut

13:58 31.01.2023
There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

10:59 30.01.2023
Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

AD

HOT NEWS

Former infrastructure minister, his first deputy notified of suspicion for $30 mln in damages to state

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

Zelenskyy signs laws on preferential import of drones, thermal imagers

Biden in Warsaw: Now is inflection point in history determining future for decades

LATEST

Kranken COVID variant cases registered in four regions of Ukraine – Public Health Center

Former infrastructure minister, his first deputy notified of suspicion for $30 mln in damages to state

Some 255 Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure targets in Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

Akhmetov donates UAH 5 bln in aid to Ukrainian army, war victims over year – SCM

Zelenskyy signs laws on preferential import of drones, thermal imagers

Zelenskyy addressing graduates of military academies in Odesa, Lviv: Ukrainians proud of their army, you can become such warriors

Some 381 repressed by communist regime are rehabilitated in Ukraine in 2022 – institute

AD
AD
AD
AD