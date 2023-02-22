Facts

11:27 22.02.2023

US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

2 min read
The transfer of aircraft and long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable, the only question is when this will happen and in what quantity, Republican US Congressman Darrell Issa has said during a visit to Kyiv.

At a joint briefing of U.S. congressmen in Kyiv in the evening, he said the transfer of aircraft and long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable. The debate is only about when this will happen and in what quantity. The United States and our European partners are striving for Ukraine to have these planes for constant security, according to Issa.

The delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives, headed by Chief of the Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, who arrived in Ukraine, assured Ukraine of bipartisan support not only from the United States, but also from other NATO and EU allies.

McCaul said he had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Ukraine's needs to defeat Russian aggression.

The congressman said Zelenskyy provided the delegation with a list of weapons that Ukraine needs to win. First of all, long-range artillery is needed, known as ATACMS, capable of reaching Crimea and destroying Iranian drone launch sites.

The parties also discussed the issue of fighters, in particular the F-16.

The delegation also visited Bucha to see the sites of Russia's war crimes and its violations of the Geneva Conventions.

McCaul said Russian war crimes would not go unpunished and all criminals would be brought to justice.

He said these are crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression.

Tags: #usa #congress

