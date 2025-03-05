Facts

16:06 05.03.2025

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

U.S. President Donald Trump will consider the possibility of restoring aid to Ukraine if peace talks are organized and confidence-building measures are taken, White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz said, Reuters reports.

Volz commented on Trump's statement about receiving a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, indicating that the letter was a good, positive first step. According to him, officials discussed the date, place and group of negotiations that would lead to an end to the war.

As Volz said in an interview with Fox & Friends if we can solidify these talks and move forward with these talks and actually put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will look carefully at lifting this pause. We need to know that both sides are in sincere talks about partial, then permanent peace, he added.

He did not specify what the confidence-building measures would be.

We're already talking about confidence-building measures that we'll then implement with the Russians and check that side, Volz added.

