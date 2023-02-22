Italy supports Ukrainian 'peace formula,' Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO – Zelenskyy-Meloni's statement

Italy supports the convening of a "peace summit" and expresses gratitude for the Ukrainian formula for peace, first presented by President Zelenskyy at the G20 leaders' summit in Bali on November 15, 2022.

This is stated in a joint declaration signed on Tuesday in Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Italy commits to a just peace for Ukraine also taking into account the Peace Formula and reaffirms its commitment to work actively with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan," according to the text.

According to the document, the President of Ukraine and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic "reaffirm their standing support for the principles of international law, the inviolability of borders, and the right for each state to choose its own path and security arrangements; note the readiness to remain fully committed to the policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Ukraine's territories by Russia."

"Italy and Ukraine confirm their commitment to strengthen joint efforts to ensure further progress towards the implementation of EU and NATO standards and the integration of Ukraine with the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance; reiterating the Alliance's commitment to NATO’s Open Door Policy, in accordance with the 2022 NATO Strategic Concept and the Madrid Summit Declaration, the Italian Republic will support further intensification of NATO's partnership with Ukraine," the statement said.

"The Italian Republic expresses its readiness to play a key role in the reconstruction of Ukraine – notably through the multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform agreed between Ukraine, the G7, IFIs and other key partners – including through the significant and well-recognized expertise of its companies in crucial sectors and cooperating to ensure a transparent, inclusive and reform-oriented process," according to the text.

Zelenskyy and Meloni also agree on the possibility of organizing an Italian-Ukrainian conference in Italy to discuss the nature of support and cooperation that can be developed in the context of recovery.

"Ukraine is ready to recognize an important role of Italy in the reconstruction and fast recovery of the country," the officials said.