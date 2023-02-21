Facts

18:48 21.02.2023

Biden and Duda discuss support for Ukraine, NATO strengthening – White House

1 min read

U.S. President Joseph Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda met in Warsaw on Tuesday, February 21, the press service of the U.S. presidential administration reports.

“On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders reflected on their shared efforts to support Ukraine, impose consequences on Russia, and strengthen NATO,” the message reads.

Biden highly appreciated the generous support of the people of Poland, which has accepted more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, the Presidents discussed the growing cooperation in the energy sector, including civil nuclear energy, bilateral relations in the field of defense and the importance of democratic values underlying the transatlantic alliance.

Tags: #biden #duda

