17:46 21.02.2023

Administrative Court bans activities of Party of Regions in Ukraine

On Tuesday, the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal satisfied an appeal of the Justice Ministry and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and rules to ban the activities of the Party of Regions in Ukraine.

"On February 21, 2023, the panel of judges of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal completed the consideration of administrative case No. P/857/1/23 on the ban of the Party of Regions. We inform you that the court satisfied the appeal of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine," the press service of the court said.

According to the court decision, the activities of the Party of Regions on the territory of Ukraine is prohibited, and all property, funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary organizations and other structural entities will be transferred to state ownership.

"The full text of the ruling on the case of banning the political party will be made public on the official websites of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada," the court said.

In turn, the press service of the SBU said that experts are currently evaluating the cost of property that will be transferred in favor of the state.

"Representatives of the Party of Regions, even before the start of the full-scale invasion, actively supported the Kremlin regime and publicly justified the seizure of part of the east of Ukraine. Some of the members of this political force are now hiding from justice in Russia," it said.

